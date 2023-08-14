 
Monday August 14, 2023
Lahore

Urban-style sanitation system in villages

By Our Correspondent
August 14, 2023

The CM has introduced an urban-style sanitation system in rural areas of Punjab, starting from August 14 (today). According to Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, the programme ‘Now Villages Will Shine’ will mark the first time in Punjab’s history that rural areas will receive the same sanitation services and complete facilities as urban areas.