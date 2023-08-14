Urban-style sanitation system in villages

The CM has introduced an urban-style sanitation system in rural areas of Punjab, starting from August 14 (today). According to Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, the programme ‘Now Villages Will Shine’ will mark the first time in Punjab’s history that rural areas will receive the same sanitation services and complete facilities as urban areas.
LAHORE:Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Sunday. Scattered rain was also witnessed in...
LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated Anwar-ul-Haque Kakar and welcomed him on...
The bodies of three persons were recovered from different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday. A 55-year-old man...
LAHORE:An American woman was murdered by her husband in Factory Area here on Sunday. The alleged killer identified as...
The CM made another visit to the Lahore General Hospital here Sunday.Expressing his displeasure at the state of the...
LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the 76th...