CM asks minister to improve LGH situation

The CM made another visit to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) here Sunday.
Expressing his displeasure at the state of the hospital, the CM expressed his annoyance and issued orders for Minister Specialised Healthcare Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Principal General Hospital, and the Medical Superintendent to immediately attend to the hospital’s pressing matters.
He lamented that despite clear instructions the air-conditioning units remained unrepaired, resulting in the suffering of patients from heat and exhaustion.
