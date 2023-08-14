Emergency departments put on alert on I-Day

Rawalpindi:The outpatient departments and main operation theatres in all public sector hospitals including the three allied hospitals in town shall remain closed on Monday in connection with Independence Day, however, administration of Rawalpindi Medical College claimed to have strengthened accident and emergency departments of the three teaching hospitals to deal with an expected extra burden of road traffic accidents.

It is important that every year on Independence Day, the public sector hospitals receive extra ordinary burden of road traffic accidents majority of which take place due to motorcyclists’ over speeding or their wheelie performance. Apart from a number of motorcyclists with serious injuries, every year, the hospitals receive victims, the passers-by who are hit by motorcyclists on Independence Day.

The hospitals also receive greater number of RTA cases on 14th August and the record shows that not less than 70 per cent of the RTA cases reported on festivals including Independence Day are due to involvement of motorcyclists. The motorcyclists while over speeding or performing the stunt of riding motorcycles with the front wheels off the road (wheelie) cause a good number of accidents putting their own as well as other people’s lives at stake. Keeping this in view, the administrations of the allied hospitals have taken steps to strengthen emergency departments. Due to closure of OPDs on Independence Day, the allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital would receive patients round the clock at their accident and emergency departments, said Principal Rawalpindi Medical College and In-charge Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.