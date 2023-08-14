Section 144 extended till Aug 19 in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: In an effort to maintain peace and avert any potential law and order issues, Rawalpindi district administration here on Sunday extended the imposition of Section-144 till August 19. The decision to expand the scope of Section- 144 was announced by the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, who issued a notification detailing the new restrictions.

Under this order, there is now a complete ban on all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests and such like activities and the brandishing of weapons throughout the district. This order shall take effect forthwith and remain in force for a period of seven days i.e. August 13 to August 19 within the revenue limits of District Rawalpindi. The ban, however, comes with certain exceptions. Officers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), police personnel, women, and children are exempted from the restrictions.

The administration clarified that these individuals are allowed to gather and participate in events, ensuring that necessary government operations and citizens’ rights are not hampered. Under Section-144, the administration has also prohibited one-wheeling on motorcycles/cycles and riding of motorcycles without silencer.