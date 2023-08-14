Section 144 extended till Aug 19 in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: In an effort to maintain peace and avert any potential law and order issues, Rawalpindi district administration here on Sunday extended the imposition of Section-144 till August 19. The decision to expand the scope of Section- 144 was announced by the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, who issued a notification detailing the new restrictions.
Under this order, there is now a complete ban on all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests and such like activities and the brandishing of weapons throughout the district. This order shall take effect forthwith and remain in force for a period of seven days i.e. August 13 to August 19 within the revenue limits of District Rawalpindi. The ban, however, comes with certain exceptions. Officers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), police personnel, women, and children are exempted from the restrictions.
The administration clarified that these individuals are allowed to gather and participate in events, ensuring that necessary government operations and citizens’ rights are not hampered. Under Section-144, the administration has also prohibited one-wheeling on motorcycles/cycles and riding of motorcycles without silencer.
Rawalpindi city has turned into green and white colors with a large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses,...
Rawalpindi:The outpatient departments and main operation theatres in all public sector hospitals including the three...
Islamabad:Another kidnapping, rape, and episode occurred in the federal capital city when daring rapists lifted a...
Islamabad : In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Islamabad Capital Police has made a...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony to...
Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University has announced the results of 46 different educational programmes, including...