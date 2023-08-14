Minor girl kidnapped, raped, killed

Islamabad:Another kidnapping, rape, and episode occurred in the federal capital city when daring rapists lifted a seminary-going 8-year-old girl on her way to the religious educational centre, on Saturday afternoon, raped her, and threw her body after killing her, in front of her house in Sector F-12 falling in the jurisdiction of Sunbal Police Station on Sunday.

The medico-legal report confirmed her rape while the police registered the first information report (FIR) against the unknown rapist/rapists under sections 364/A, 376, and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and referred the case to Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) for further investigation of the case. The HIU has rounded up some suspicious people including the seminary persons for investigation claiming that the initial information leading to the rapist, has been obtained.

The minor victim hailed from Chiniot and came to Islamabad along with her mother to meet her grandfather three days back, police said. Syed Ali, a resident of Naswaar Chawk, Sector F-12, lodged a complaint with the Sumbal Police Station saying that his granddaughter left the house on Saturday afternoon to learn Quraan in the religious seminary along with her cousin Dur-e-Nayab who came back home without the victim. However, they searched for her on their own but couldn’t find her. On next morning, someone threw her dead body in front of their house. However, upon receiving information, the local police shifted the body to PIMS for post-mortem.

The post-mortem report confirmed rape and her death of suffocation. The people engaged in the investigation of the case have collected evidence from the crime scene to make headway to the rapist/rapists. The HIU sources when contacted said that the aspect of involvement of someone from the seminary in lifting, raping, and killing, could not be ruled out and the police are working to get the suspects soon.