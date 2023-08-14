Iranian reporter who interviewed Amini father says freed from jail

PARIS: An Iranian journalist handed a two-year jail sentence after interviewing the father of the woman whose custody death sparked months of protests said on Sunday she had been released from prison.

After her release from Tehran´s Evin prison, Nazila Maroufian defiantly posted a picture of herself on social media without a headscarf, flouting the Islamic republic´s strict dress code for women.

“Don´t accept slavery, you deserve the best,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. The picture showed her clutching flowers in one hand with her other hand raised in a victory sign.

Maroufian, whose age is given by Persian media outside Iran as 23, in October published an interview on the Mostaghel Online news site with Amjad Amini. He is the father of Mahsa Amini, whose death in custody last September after she allegedly violated the dress rules sparked months of protests. In the interview, Amjad Amini accused authorities of lying about the circumstances of his daughter´s death.