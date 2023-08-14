Three killed in building fire in French Riviera city

NICE, France: Three people died in a fire that erupted early on Sunday in a residential building in the French Riviera city of Grasse, firefighters said.

Three others were seriously injured and four had lighter injuries, they said, adding that the fire had been extinguished. “The condition of the victims can always change,” Aymeric Soufflet from the firefighting service told AFP.

It only affected the top three floors of the building whose facade was partially blackened by the flames. Firefighters were alerted by local residents at around 3:00 am (0100 GMT). They found the body of a person who had jumped out in front of the edifice and two other corpses inside.