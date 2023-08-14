Thousands of war-era explosives found inside Cambodia school

PHNOM PENH: Thousands of pieces of unexploded ordnance left over from Cambodia´s civil war have been unearthed inside a school in the country´s northeast, authorities said on Sunday.
Decades after the brutal conflict and a US bombing campaign starting in the 1960s, the country remains among the most heavily bombed and mined in the world.
Deminers discovered more than 2,000 explosives, including more than 1,000 M79 grenades, inside the grounds of a high school in Kratie province over three days, said Heng Ratana, director general of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre.
He told AFP the explosive remnants were found after the school cleared land to expand a garden. Images showed some of the masses of dug-up explosives, rusted over and stacked in rows.
