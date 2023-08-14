Argentines head to polls in wide open presidential primary

BUENOS AIRES: Argentines headed to the polls on Sunday in a primary election to determine the candidates for October´s presidential vote, amid an economic crisis that has fueled skepticism among some toward traditional politicians.

Year-on-year inflation in the South American nation runs at 115 percent, poverty has soared, and the value of the peso has plummeted. The government, battling dwindling foreign reserves, has imposed strict currency controls and slapped businesses with higher import taxes to shore up dollars.

Deeply unpopular President Alberto Fernandez is not seeking reelection, though polls don´t show a clear favorite to succeed him as the leader of Latin America´s third-largest economy.

Voter apathy, as well the candidacy of far-right lawmaker Javier Milei, are drawing attention of political observers. In a unique format in the region, Argentines vote Sunday for their favorite among 22 potential presidential candidates.

Likely to nab the candidacy for Fernandez´s center-left ruling coalition is his economy minister, Sergio Massa. Challenging him for the Peronist coalition´s nomination is the further left labor activist Juan Grabois.