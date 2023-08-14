Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Sunday that warning shots were fired from a Russian warship at a cargo vessel heading towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

The Russian defence ministry said the Vasily Bykov patrol ship spotted a cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Palau “en route to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.”

The captain of the Sukru Okan cargo ship did not respond to demands to stop for “the inspection for the transportation of prohibited goods.”

“To force the ship to stop, warning shots from automatic small arms were fired from the Russian warship,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

A helicopter carrying Russian military personnel was then scrambled to inspect the vessel, the statement said. After the inspection was completed, the Sukru Okan was allowed to continue its journey.

Following its withdrawal from the Black Sea grain agreement in July, Moscow has pounded seaports in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa that were key for the grain exports granted safe passage under the deal.The Russian military boarded the vessel with the help of a Ka-29 helicopter, the ministry said.

“After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail,” it said. A Turkish defence ministry official said he had heard an incident had taken place involving a ship heading for Romania, and that Ankara was looking into it.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s defence ministry said officials had no details about the incident yet but that it was “clearly another hostile act” by Russia. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday welcomed a recent Saudi-led summit on a peace settlement to end the fighting in Ukraine, and called for further diplomatic efforts.

Representatives from around 40 countries including China, Germany, India and the United States took part in last weekend´s gathering in Jeddah, though Russia was not invited.

“It makes sense for us to continue these talks, because they increase the pressure on Russia to realise that it has taken the wrong path and that it must withdraw its troops and make peace possible,” Scholz said in his annual summer interview with German broadcaster ZDF.