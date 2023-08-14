Pakistan Volleyball Federation plans training camps in Europe

LAHORE: In order to achieve its ‘2028 Los Angeles Olympics Vision’ Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has on its radar holding training camps in Europe and attending FIVB training camps in Slovenia.

“We will also hold camps in Europe when we get some money. In Europe you get more teams with high level with whom you can play and gain the required experience,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Slovenia has created a complete set-up for training camps in the form of an international academy. Various nations send their teams there for training. If we get a chance then we will definitely go there. They are No8 in the world’s rakings. They are No7 in the World Nations League,” Yaqoob said.

“From next year we will take a start towards moving to our goal inshaAllah as it's time to expedite the things,” Yaqoob was quick to add. In order to realise their dream to see Pakistan volleyball team in the Los Angelis Olympics, Yaqoob said that they are in search of another major sponsor like Engro.

“We are looking for one another big sponsor, who could assist us in our mission,” said Yaqoob, also a former IG Police. “If we get another Rs100 million every year then we will be in a more comfortable position. Look, if you see our recent Iran tour as the team is now there for the Asian Championship, we spent Rs 15 million on it,” he said.

“I will write a letter to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to help us through a special grant. Engro is giving us money as we have made a commitment but we need more financial input from other cordons to achieve the gigantic task,” Yaqoob said.

Yaqoob said the teams of various age-groups would need a complete coaching and support staff to develop. “There will be a need of complete coaching panel including coach, assistant coaches, trainer and video analyst, who can serve for all,” he said.

“The different age-group teams like under-16 which will now go to under-18 and under-18 team will go to under-20 -- it will take two or three years to develop the team,” Yaqoob said.

“These all will combine together and we will move forward. The back-up, which will be formed through this process, will keep replacing the seniors slowly and gradually,” he said. “By doing this the team’s quality will keep improving. But training is not the only thing. You will also need to give the team international exposure which will develop the players’ temperament,” Yaqoob said.

Yaqoob admitted that strong domestic structure is also of immense importance for achieving the Vision 2028. ”InshaAllah we will go for a professional league in November-December or December-January as it is very important. We are now planning. A couple of parties have contacted us,” he said.

“When we go for the league we will do branding of the players as well,” he said. “Our effort is definitely there to qualify for the World Championships and then go to the Nations League and effort will be made to achieve our Olympics dream,” he said.

Yaqoob also disclosed that the British embassy wants to train Pakistan Under-16 team. “We have been informed by the British embassy that they want to pick those boys and train and will give them stipends as well. Because they are very happy to see their performance,” Yaqoob said.

Pakistan Under-16 team recently won silver medal in the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Under-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent and also finished fourth in the subsequent inaugural Asian Under-16 Championship also held in the Uzbekistan’s capital.