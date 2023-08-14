Shahnaz targets Asiad gold by addressing team’s flaws

ISLAMABAD: As the national team is all set to start preparations in a week time for winning highly improbable Asian Games hockey gold to qualify directly for the Paris Olympics, head coach Shahnaz Sheikh is planning to overcome players’ glaring flaws that let the team down in the just-concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai (India).

Shahnaz who missed the Indian trip due to delay in completion of visa formalities told ‘The News’ that his first target at the Asiad would be to qualify for the semi-finals but the ultimate target would be to win the gold and book a ticket to Paris.

“We are to start what could be termed as the toughest period of training in a week time. Pakistan hockey is looking forward to making a marked recovery from what we have seen during the Asian Champions Trophy. The Asian Games that are to begin in just a month's time are a serious challenge for Pakistan hockey.

Nothing would pacify me than to win the gold at the Games. Our first target would be to win a place in the last four and that required some serious training. We have been grouped in a tough pool where we are to face India and Japan and have to beat at least one of these to make it to the semi-finals. Both the teams have made it to the semis in the Champions Trophy, hence would be in a better frame of mind going into the Asian Games. On the other hand, Pakistan will have to make an all-out attempt through better training and by overcoming flaws that were visible during the Champions Trophy.”

Counting on the shortcomings, he said that rolling substitution will have to be implemented in the best possible way.

“I don’t think the concept of rolling substitution was properly implemented during the Trophy matches. Modern hockey is fast and furious and as such you cannot expect a player to play 50 minutes or around hockey with 100 percent precision. You are required to give him a consistent break. On this front, we will have to make a better strategy.

Secondly, in comparison to other teams, we lack international exposure. India play in the pro-league and as such are used to playing a better brand of hockey courtesy of their repeated outings at the international scene. We definitely required to play some international matches against better teams to get in the best frame of mind ahead of the start of the Games.”

Shahnaz as the head coach of the team also wanted a few changes in the line-up. “You need a bit more experience. With experience comes confidence and that is more important for big events. We would be needing some adjustments in the defense that was not up to the mark at the Asian Champions Trophy. We have just one month left before the team’s departure and around four weeks of training at our disposal. The probables will have to make all-out efforts to improve their game in all departments and that is possible if we move according to the given plan.”

Shahnaz recalled winning the Games in the same city almost 13 years back when Asif Bajwa was secretary and Qasim Zia was the president of the federation.

“In 2010 we won that elusive title at the same venue. Even then we were not favourites. In 2014 when under my coaching we played in the Champions Trophy in India and Pakistan were declared outsiders. We defeated some of the best teams in the world on our way to the final where we ultimately lost. Playing the final in the company of the world’s best was never an easy challenge, yet we managed that leaving teams like Australia, India, and Holland behind before ultimately losing to Germany in the final.”