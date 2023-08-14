Two men commit suicide

Two people, including the father of three children, allegedly committed suicide over health and financial issues in the Machar Colony and Gulshan-e-Mazdoor areas on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man, Irshadullah, son of Kareem, committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope at his house in Machar Colony within the limits of the Docks police station. Police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

SHO Pervaiz Solangi said the deceased man was the father of three children who had been mentally ill and unemployed for a long time. The officer added that he committed suicide due to financial issues.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man, Moinuddin, son of Meezan, committed suicide by hanging himself in Gulshan-e-Mazdoor in the Baldia Town area within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. SHO Nawaz Gondal said the deceased man had been sick for a long time and being unable to further endure his illness, he committed suicide. Further investigations are under way.