Jiyalas not afraid of hard times, says Wahab

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed park in Bhittai Colony, Korangi Road.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the mayor said there was no proposal to appoint an administrator in the municipal bodies of Karachi. He added that the caretaker chief minister of Sindh would be decided by the outgoing chief minister and opposition leader.

Wahab said he was grateful to the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the CM and his cabinet for providing Rs1.4 billion for the retired employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Korangi Town Municipal Corporation Chairman Naeem Shaikh, Parks Director General Junaidullah Khan and other officers and local leaders of the PPP were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said that under the 100 Parks Project in District Central, the government had renovated 75 parks and opened them for the citizens.

He added that the town chairmen of the Jamaat-e-Islami in District Central needed to take care of those parks.

Wahab said the city of Karachi would not be held hostage by anyone anymore as peace had been restored there through an operation. He added that Karachi was a city of people of all races and colours.

He was of the view that the PPP had always seen hard times and its Jiyalas were not afraid of such times.

The mayor said water was being sold in different areas of the city and the water mafia resorted to firing at the government staff when it went to disconnect illegal connections.

Tackling the water mafia was not easy, Wahab said, adding that those who blamed the PPP for water theft were themselves involved in this.

He said the PPP had worked for the development of Karachi, due to which its mayor and deputy mayor had been elected for the first time. He announced that two projects would be inaugurated for the citizens of District West today (Monday).