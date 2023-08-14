Arresting inflation

The government’s decision to raise the prices of electricity, gas, and petrol has stirred debates about its apparent merciless attitude. It merits a mention that official data indicates a staggering Rs500 billion worth of electricity was stolen within 15 months. Also, a significant portion of public taxes is channelled into providing free electricity, gas, and petrol to influential segments.
These factors have led to a scenario where the government’s tough stance could be construed as an effort to address systemic issues rather than sheer indifference. By curbing energy theft and revisiting subsidy distribution, the prices of these essential commodities cam be reduced, offering a potential solution to the inflationary surge that has gripped the nation.
Ahsan Ul Haq Shaikh
Chunian
