Condemnable

August 14, 2023

One sees countless ads on TV touting the achievements of former PM Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto during the 16-month tenure of the PDM government. The ads do not mention the inflation the people faced during the PDM’s tenure.

During their last days in power, the PDM passed a record number of legislations, mostly favouring themselves and with little done for the welfare of the people and the country. This is quite condemnable.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad