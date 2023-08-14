Unjust society

I have written this letter on behalf of a sanitation worker: “Notwithstanding my slave-like status, illegally low wages and difficult life, I am profoundly happy and proud to belong to a nation that is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today. I try to live with hope and optimism and down-play my grievances and suffering. Like every other contracted sanitation worker in Sindh, I receive a salary of Rs15,000 per month, which is against the minimum wage laws. I am not registered with the EOBI or any other social security organization. Falling sick means losing the salary for that day.

“The billions being lavishly distributed to massage the already rich, are extracted at the cost of the downtrodden and the exploited. As a victim of this unjust and convoluted distribution of resources, I appeal for a total withdrawal of all perks and privileges of an elite that has consistently failed Pakistan for the past 76 years. It is time to invest in the poor.”

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi