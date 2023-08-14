Wholesale reform

Pakistan has become 76-years-old but, unfortunately, its education system is still in the doldrums. Our education system is not based on creative thinking and academic excellence, but on grades and degrees. It does not sharpen the minds of its students or keep them physically fit. Improving the education system in the country is critical for addressing problems like high unemployment rates among Pakistani youths.

Policies must be student- and parent-friendly along with profound transformation in the education bureaucracy, at all levels, are needed. Let’s prepare students to successfully face the challenges of this globalized world. Teachers and parents must work together to create happy and successful citizens.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad