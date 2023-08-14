Wholesale reform

Pakistan has become 76-years-old but, unfortunately, its education system is still in the doldrums. Our education system is not based on creative thinking and academic excellence, but on grades and degrees. It does not sharpen the minds of its students or keep them physically fit. Improving the education system in the country is critical for addressing problems like high unemployment rates among Pakistani youths.
Policies must be student- and parent-friendly along with profound transformation in the education bureaucracy, at all levels, are needed. Let’s prepare students to successfully face the challenges of this globalized world. Teachers and parents must work together to create happy and successful citizens.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
The government’s decision to raise the prices of electricity, gas, and petrol has stirred debates about its apparent...
One sees countless ads on TV touting the achievements of former PM Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Bilawal...
I have written this letter on behalf of a sanitation worker: “Notwithstanding my slave-like status, illegally low...
I always value criticism on the basis of cogent logic but some PTI supporters have been trying to present the PTI-era...
Pakistan is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today. However, I am confused if we have much to celebrate. Our...
Celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day should be approached with a sense of acknowledgment and balance, even if...