Dark chapter

I always value criticism on the basis of cogent logic but some PTI supporters have been trying to present the PTI-era as one of the most progressive in the history of the country in terms of making economic development, denying all the blunders made during that period. To say that this point of view looks at the PTI years in power with rose-tinted glasses would be an understatement. The PTI reign, in my opinion, was one long series of targeting political opponents, hurling invective at rivals and concocting conspiracy theories.

During Imran Khan’s dark rule, the country remained under adverse circumstances and even during the waning days of his premiership the clouds of economic default were persistently hovering over the horizon. The era ended with Imran Khan misleading his followers with a fake and venomous narrative, resulting in the May 9 events. After the arrest and disqualification of the chairman PTI this chapter of shameful politics and regressive ideology has, thankfully, been closed.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock