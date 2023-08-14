Finding hope

Celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day should be approached with a sense of acknowledgment and balance, even if doubts or a lack of confidence linger. This occasion is meant to honour the struggles, sacrifices, and achievements that led to the nation’s creation. While personal reservations might exist, it’s important to consider the broader perspective. Recognizing Pakistan’s considerable progress and accomplishments since its inception, and acknowledging the contributions of individuals and communities to its development, offers a more comprehensive perspective. Engaging in constructive dialogues to understand diverse viewpoints and fostering discussions about the nation’s challenges and aspirations is important.
Transforming doubts into constructive criticism and actively participating in initiatives that address issues can drive positive change. Reflecting on the unity that characterized Pakistan’s emergence and embracing the cultural diversity that enriches the nation are crucial. By doing so, one can find reasons for hope and optimism in the midst of concerns.
Dr Intikhab Ulfat
Karachi
