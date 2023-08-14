Zero service

As a law-abiding citizen of Pakistan, I pay all my taxes which are supposed to be used by the government to provide municipal services. It is extremely frustrating to see that there is no one to trim the overgrown grass in the park next to Sumbal Road in Sector F10. There is a government college near the park whose wall collapsed a few weeks back after heavy rains, spilling out on to the park’s walking track.
No one has bothered to pick the debris from the walking track thus far making it a nuisance for those using this track. When will our authorities play an active role and provide their services to communities?
Huma Zeb
Islamabad
