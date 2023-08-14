Good U-turns

When he was PM, Imran Khan was criticized for taking countless U-turns. However, I believe that a couple of U-turns would have been good for the country had they been taken timely. A U-turn on the infamous SNC or the Single National Curriculum and on the decision to wind up department sports could have been beneficial for most people. It is strange that even the PDM government – which recently completed its term – did nothing to roll back both of these blunders.

Dr Najeeb Khan

Islamabad