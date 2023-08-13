ECP to decide polls schedule next week

A person casting vote during by-election at NA-108 Constituency in Faisalabad, on October 16,. 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The schedule for the upcoming general elections or delimitations of constituencies would be decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) next week.

The commission will break its silence in the matter next week after its meeting to be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja where all significant decisions would be taken.

Highly-placed sources in the ECP told The News here Saturday the commission was engaged in studying the developments quietly. The appointment of caretaker prime minister and initiation of process for establishment of caretaker administration in two provinces, namely Sindh and Balochistan, have made it imperative for the commission to take a decisive action for holding polls.

The commission would have to determine the polling day for fresh elections or to initiate delimitations of constituencies on the basis of digital census concluded recently.

The actions of the commission would be within the constitutional framework. The ECP had its full quorum meeting last week and opted to maintain silence on sensitive subjects.

The sources revealed that the commission had also sought legal guidance on the issues from its wing concerned. The next step would be taken in the light of report to be submitted by the wing, the sources said.

Meanwhile, political observers aren’t hopeful about holding of elections within the stipulated time period of 90 days and the whole process could take eight months.

The commission would take all political parties and relevant stakeholders

on board upon taking the final decision about its course of action, the sources added.