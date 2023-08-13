Security alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation

PARIS: A security alert Saturday prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, France’s most emblematic symbol which drew 6.2 million visitors last year.
SETE, the body which runs the site, said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.“It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman said.Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT). Construction work on the tower began in January 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World’s Fair of 1889.
The commission would have to determine the polling day for fresh elections or to initiate delimitations
Last month, the Israeli parliament voted to limit the so-called “reasonableness” law
LAHORE: Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will be the seventh Pakistani premier to assume charge during the month of August, research...
BEIJING: Two people died and 16 others are missing after a mudslide triggered by heavy rains occurred near the...
Murad, Rana Ansar to meet again today for formal consultations; maiden meeting makes no progress as no name discussed
Chairs NJPMC meeting at SC building; meeting reviews performance of justice sector institutions and judiciary