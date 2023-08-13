 
close
Sunday August 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Security alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation

France’s most emblematic symbol which drew 6.2 million visitors last year

By AFP
August 13, 2023
Tourists and Parisians sit in the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris (AFP)
Tourists and Parisians sit in the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris (AFP)

PARIS: A security alert Saturday prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, France’s most emblematic symbol which drew 6.2 million visitors last year.

SETE, the body which runs the site, said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.“It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman said.Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT). Construction work on the tower began in January 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World’s Fair of 1889.