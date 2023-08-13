IHC orders provision of prayer mat, Quran at Imran’s cell

Imran Khan’s interim bail dismissed in seven cases. —Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has ordered the authorities to provide PTI Chairman Imran Khan with a prayer mat and a copy of English translation of the Holy Quran.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq issued a written order on Imran’s applications for shifting him to the Adiala Jail, provision of facilities and meetings with lawyers. The order stated that jail officials had been ordered to allow family visits and meetings with lawyers according to prison rules. On a separate request for provision of home-cooked food, the court sought arguments at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court also issued a written order on Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat’s application for contempt of court. Justice Farooq issued the written order.

According to the lawyer, he was not allowed to meet Imran Khan in the jail and instead a case was registered, the order stated. It said a copy of the application should be sent to the parties concerned and directed them to submit a response at the next hearing. It also ordered that the case be fixed for hearing along with Imran’s other plea for provision of facilities.

Meanwhile, the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed profound concern over what it perceives as an unwarranted and unjust delay in the court’s decision regarding the transfer of Chairman Imran Khan from Attock to Adiala Jail.

The committee has also voiced disappointment on delay in facilitating the provision of food and water from home, as well as the deferred hearing of his bail application.

It has also accused the chief justice of Islamabad High Court of displaying partiality and bias and urged him to recuse himself from cases involving Imran Khan.

During the PTI core committee meeting convened here on Saturday, strong condemnation was directed at the government’s apparent lack of seriousness in addressing significant threats to the health, safety, and particularly the life of former prime minister during his time in jail.

The committee contended that the imprisonment of PTI chairman was a result of a contentious and biased court decision. The accumulation of flawed decisions and controversial trials has, according to the committee, unveiled the evident partiality and bias of the chief justice of Islamabad High Court.

The core committee demanded Justice Amir Farooq’s immediate disassociation from cases pertaining to the former prime minister, in the interest of upholding justice and preserving the court’s reputation. This move would allow impartial judges to preside over the cases.

The committee also conducted a comprehensive review of the events occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pretext of a caretaker government. It highlighted that the major parties of PDM, under the guise of forming caretaker governments, appeared to have secured a significant share in the interim provincial administration.

The abrupt dismissal of the 26-member cabinet raised numerous questions. The election commission’s role in this matter, which has prompted inquiries, will require clarification. Likewise, a PTI spokesman criticised the departing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for persistently disseminating falsehoods, even after his 16-month tenure of a detrimental, autocratic and ineffective government that wreaked havoc on the country.

The PTI spokesperson responded to the outgoing PM’s statements to journalists, characterising him as a ‘puppet’. He highlighted that the ‘imported’ prime minister’s unlawful government, imposed on the country through conspiracy, has concluded. However, the departing leader continues to spread untruths despite causing considerable harm to the nation.

The spokesperson noted that Shehbaz’s speech, as usual, consisted of fabrications and rhetoric, aiming to mask the abysmal performance of his inept government. The nation is not likely to be swayed by statements founded on distorted facts meant to conceal incompetence and subpar governance.

The spokesperson emphasised that the PDM government holds the record for being the worst in history. Their governance, marked by economic turmoil and violation of basic rights, has led to a spike in inflation from 11% to a staggering 38%. This drastic increase has pushed an additional 24-25% of the population below the poverty line. The removal of pro-poor subsidies has compounded the suffering of people.

The PTI spokesperson pointed out that the incompetence of this administration has resulted in a drop in the growth rate from 6% to negative figures. This downturn led to the closure of industries and a surge in unemployment.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the impoverished masses, grappling with inflation, are struggling to provide two meals a day for their children. The oppressive government has escalated power tariffs from Rs16 to Rs50 per unit, along with alarming hikes in the prices of essential commodities such as flour and sugar.

The spokesperson said that approximately 1.2 million individuals have left Pakistan due to disillusionment with the harsh governance. The government’s actions have fostered hatred and chaos in society by suppressing media voices using state resources.

He concluded by saying that these actions constitute a breach of the Constitution, law, democracy, and human rights of citizens. The government manipulated institutions like FIA and NAB to remain inactive to secure NRO-2 and evade corruption cases.