ECP gives last chance to PTI for reply in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: Imposing a fine of Rs50,000 on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for seeking more time to submit the final reply to its show-cause notice on forfeiture of prohibited funding, the Election Commission of Pakistan said the matter will be decided on the basis of available record, if reply not submitted.

According to the commission’s order, issued in relation to the hearing held in the case on August 8, it was ruled that the respondent had been using delaying tactics to linger on the matter.

In his remarks during the last hearing, the chief election commissioner had responded to the PTI lawyers’ request for more time, saying: “Last chance means last chance. But your programme to reply appears to be of eight years, (indirect reference to PTI foreign funding case, which was filed in November 2014 and the verdict came in August last year). What should the commission do with its order?”

The commission gave another last chance to the PTI for the submission of final reply to the show-cause notice and warned that in case of failure to submit reply by August 22, the matter will be closed and decided in presence of available record.

The five-member bench of the Election Commission had issued its judgment in the foreign funding case of PTI on August 2 last year and then issued a notice to the party through its chairman to respond to it under the Political Parties Rules.

“Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chairman, Saqlain Haider Awan, AHC, appeared before the commission and submitted his ‘vakalatnama’ along with second interim reply to notice on August 5, 2023 which is taken on record. He sought further time for the submission of detailed reply,” the order said.

The order noted the commission has shown displeasure and reminded the learned counsel that the matter has been pending since August 2, 2022, and more than 12 hearings have been conducted, while on each date of hearing, directions have been issued to the counsel for the respondent party to submit the reply to the show-cause notice of August 5, 2023.

“On the last date of hearing, one-month time was given on the personal commitment of Anwar Mansoor Khan, senior ASC, by the commission with an absolute last opportunity and it was categorically mentioned that in case of failure, the right of submission of reply will be closed and the matter will be decided in accordance with the law. However, despite clear commitment and order, detailed reply is not submitted and request is made for further time. Anwar Mansoor Khan is also not in attendance due to his illness. The respondent’s party is using delaying tactics to linger on the matter,” the commission said in its order.

However, the commission said that in the interest of justice, the request for further time for submission of detailed reply is allowed with a cost of Rs50,000. The respondent’s party is directed to deposit the said amount with the deputy director (Law) of this office. The said amount shall be given in the orphan house.

“The matter is adjourned to August 22, 2023 for submission of final reply to the show-cause notice and in case of failure, the right of submission of reply will be closed and the matter will be decided in presence of available record,” the order concluded.