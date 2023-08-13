Court extends Khadija Shah’s judicial remand

LAHORE: The judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah and her co-accused was extended by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday. Khadija Shah, along with Sanam Javed and others, appeared before the ATC judge as their initial judicial remand concluded. The court decided to extend their judicial remand for an additional 14 days, scheduling their next appearance for August 26.

Khadija Shah, a fashion designer and the daughter of former finance minister Dr. Salman Shah, had been taken into custody in connection with the Jinnah House attack case after protests on May 9.