Sunday August 13, 2023
National

Landslide kills three in Kohistan

By Our Correspondent
August 13, 2023

MANSEHRA: Three people were killed in a landslide incident in Dasu area in Upper Kohistan district.

It was learnt that the three people were killed when they were hit by heavy boulders which fell on them from the high mountains in Dasu, headquarters of Upper Kohistan district.