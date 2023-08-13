To ensure free, fair polls: KP needs competent cabinet to assist ECP

PESHAWAR: After resignations by the entire caretaker cabinet, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needs a small cabinet of competent ministers and advisors to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding free and fair elections by providing a level playing field to all the political parties and candidates.

The previous caretaker cabinet in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was criticized for having political affiliation and not coming up to the expectations. However, after a letter by the ECP, the chief minister sought resignations from all the cabinet members.

Only the selection of honest and competent individuals, who have no political affiliation, will be able to complete the task and hand over the government to the party that clinches the majority of the seats in KP Assembly in the coming polls. The ECP had already conveyed in its letter that caretaker cabinet members must not have political affiliation. Now the mistake should not be repeated while forming the new cabinet.

The new team of ministers and advisors also need to focus on their real job instead of involving in posting and transfers in police and bureaucracy. There were numerous complaints about involvement of many of the former cabinet members in such practices, affecting the performance of police and various other departments.

After they have quit, most of the transfers that are believed to have been done in violation of merit should be reversed. Now the bosses of various departments have no excuse but to perform well.

The ECP in a letter to caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan on July 31 asked to de-notify ministers, advisors and special assistants who had political affiliation. Some of the previous cabinet members were active leaders of one or the other political parties and had either contested polls in the past on their ticket or were likely candidates in the future elections.

On few occasions, leaders of some political parties openly complained about getting a smaller share in the cabinet compared to other parties, raising the eyebrows.

The letter by the ECP to the caretaker chief minister clearly mentioned that the caretaker government has a special role in assisting the commission to ensure that a level playing field is provided for all the relevant stakeholders, contesting candidates of all political parties to enable them to exercise their capabilities for the good of the voters, without fear or favour and without let or hindrance of any sort. It added that the caretaker government, including cabinet members and other relevant functionaries, can only provide an enabling environment if they do not involve themselves in politics and election campaigns in violation of Sections (1)(d) and 2(g) of the Election Act 2017.

“Regrettably it has come to the notice of the Election Commission through media and other sources that some ministers, advisors and special assistants in the interim cabinet were appointed on the basis of the political affiliations,” stated the letter.

It continued that this attitude of some ministers, advisors and special assistants and other functionaries was against the very spirit of the caretaker government, the constitution and Election Act 2017.