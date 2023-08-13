PM’s Press Secretary Abdul Akbar Khan elevated to grade 20

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday elevated Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Abdul Akbar Khan in grade 20 and he will continue in the same office till fresh orders about his next assignment are issued.

Abdul Akbar belongs to Information Group (IG) of the federal service. He has earlier served as the country’s Press Attache in Turkiye and played an important role in boosting ties of two brotherly countries.

Another officer of the same group, Muhammad Arshad Muneer, who is currently joint secretary (JS) in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, has also been elevated to next grade.

Besides, two female officers of the same group Bushra Bashir and Kanwal Iftikhar have also been promoted to the grade 20 from grade 19.

The Principal Information Officer (PIO) of the government of Pakistan Mubashir Hasan has proceeded to attend a course in the National Defence University (NDU) and Muhammad Aasim Khichi has been posted as acting PIO till the return of Mubashir Hasan upon the completion of his course/training, that would pave way for his promotion, the sources said.