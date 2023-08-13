LHC to hear two pleas against Elahi on 15th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has fixed for hearing two petitions of the Punjab government against the discharge of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from corruption cases.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad will hear the petitions on August 15.

The Punjab government in its petitions had claimed that Elahi was involved in corruption cases and there was clear evidence of commission and abuse of authority in the construction of roads against Elahi. It stated that Elahi was produced in a magistrate’s court for physical remand, ignoring the prosecution’s position, and the magistrate acquitted him. It said discharging the accused from the cases before investigation was against the law. It is requested that the order to discharge Elahi from the cases be annulled.