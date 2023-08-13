Hydel power generation improves

LAHORE: After resumption of power generation from 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project a couple of days ago, electricity generation by Wapda hydel power stations crossed 8,000 MW mark, as Wapda contributes 8,158 MW to the National Grid during peak hours last night.

Effective operation and maintenance of Wapda hydel power stations and better hydrological conditions are the other contributing factors behind this increase in Wapda hydel generation.

Statistics show that Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 3478 MW, Tarbela 4th Extension 1410 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1450 MW, Neleum Jhelum 798 MW, Mangla 305 MW, While all other hydel power stations of Wapda contributed 717 MW cumulatively. Hydel electricity by Wapda is the cheapest if compared with other sources of generation in Pakistan as the cost of Wapda hydel generation stands at Rs.3.51 per unit. Therefore, it has a significant impact on lowering the overall tariff.

At present, Wapda owns and operates 22 hydel power stations with cumulative installed capacity of 9459 MW.