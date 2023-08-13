Several activists quit PTI in Mardan

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman of the union council Fatma-II, along with several activists, resigned from the basic membership of the party here on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference at Mardan Press Club, Haji Ehsanul Haq said that they had joined PTI and supported Imran Khan on the slogan of eliminating corruption. However, he added that after Imran came into power, he failed to battle corruption.

Ehsan-ul-Haq said that he had been associated with PTI for the last 10 years. He held the positions of vice president of the PTI Labour Wing and Insaf Workers Association.

He said that he had been disappointed with the PTI leadership. He argued that Imran Khan had been removed from the government in a democratic way.

He added that after the no-confidence vote, Imran Khan should have sat in the opposition and kept an eye on national and government affairs, but he (Imran) instead started a campaign against national institutions and abolished the governments of Punjab and KP.

He argued that Imran Khan misled the workers, resulting in violent incidents on May 9. He argued that people lived a safe life due to the role of the security agencies but PTI had maligned the agencies.

He alleged that the leadership of PTI Mardan had kept people with them for corruption. He alleged that PTI leaders in Mardan used bicycles before coming into power, but they purchased big cars and mansions after they were elected in elections.

He demanded the investigative agencies to take action against the corrupt leaders of PTI in Mardan and bring their corruption to the fore. Dozens of PTI workers of the union council Fatma-II were also present at the press conference and announced quitting the PTI.