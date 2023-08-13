Naqvi reviews arrangements for celebrating Independence Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reviewed arrangements for celebrating Independence Day.

A special meeting took place on Saturday at the Government House in Murree. The purpose of the meeting was to thoroughly review the arrangements for August 14. During the briefing, it was highlighted that an estimated 400,000 tourists were expected to visit Murree within the next 48 hours.

A comprehensive traffic management strategy for Independence Day was a focal point of discussion. The Commissioner of Rawalpindi presented details about the fireworks scheduled for the night between August 13 and 14, along with evening musical performances on August 14.

To ensure the preservation of Murree’s charm, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to take strict actions against any unauthorised constructions or encroachments within the district. He emphasised the need to expand the tourist area in the district.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman elaborated plans to facilitate both tourists and residents in Murree.

With the influx of visitors expected on Independence Day, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed the importance of prearrangements. The meeting revealed that a spectacular firework display is set to grace the skies at Kashmir Point in Murree on the night of Independence Day.

Furthermore, parks and various tourist spots will host firework shows and musical performances. Among the topics discussed were decisions concerning Murree’s master plan, the enhancement of facilities, and the management of traffic flow.

The meeting saw the participation of Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, the secretaries of Housing, Communication and Works, as well as Health department participated via video link.

Meanwhile, in his message commemorating International Youth Day, CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the youth of Pakistan possess unparalleled strength and hold the capacity to shape the nation’s destiny. He highlighted that the youth embody the promise of a radiant future and are the prospective leaders of tomorrow.

Allocating resources for empowering the youth, he asserted, is a prudent investment in securing a promising tomorrow. Mohsin Naqvi expressed the need to foster an environment where the youth can actively contribute to the nation’s advancement through their ingenuity.

He affirmed that the Punjab government is actively extending diverse opportunities to the youth, encompassing skill-based education, training, employment prospects, and scholarships.