Youth shot dead, women drug smugglers held

NOWSHERA: A youth was shot dead inside his home by his rivals while the police claimed to have arrested two women drug smugglers in the district on Saturday.

Hazrat Khan, father of slain youth and resident of Kotarpanr, told the Risalpur police that their rivals named Badam Gul, Roz Nabi and Ali Said forced entry into their house and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates.

He said that his son Kashif, 27, sustained serious bullet injuries while other members of the family miraculously remained unharmed.

The complainant said that they shifted the injured kashif to the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have seized about six kilogram hashish and arrested two alleged women drug smugglers at Rashakai Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

The police have registered a case against the alleged smuggler identified as Sana and Shani, the residents of Prang in Charsadda district.