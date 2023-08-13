Bomb defused in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police foiled a terror bid and defused an explosive device (IED) planted at the Oilfield Foundry roadside near Drazanda on Saturday.
The police said that suspected militants had planted an IED at the Oilfield Foundry roadside to target police or security forces but the timely action aborted the possible terror plan.
They said that a team of Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) headed by Inayatullah Tiger rushed to the spot and successfully defused the IED and saved the area from death and destruction.
Meanwhile, a youth electrocuted while repairing a fault in the power supply system at his home in Yarikhel area here. Faheem, 18, was fixing a fault when suddenly an electric shock occurred when he mistakenly touched live electricity wire. He died on the spot.
