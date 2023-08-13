Karak admin to seal factories making non-iodised salt

KARAK: Officials of the Karak district administration have decided to enhance checking of salt factories and seal the units involved in manufacturing non-iodised salt.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Zeb in the chair. Among others, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad, additional DC Malik Mehmood Ahmad and officials of line departments were in attendance.

The deputy commissioner said that the officials of his administration and Food Safety and Halal Food Authority would pay frequent visits to the salt factories and outlets and seal those involved in manufacturing non-iodised salt. Nutrient International (NI) representatives Sadiq Hussain and Mussawer Atta briefed the meeting about the usefulness of iodised salt.

Highlighting the importance of regular intake of the commodity, they said that there was a dire need to educate people, especially women, about the usefulness of iodised salt.

The experts said that the use of iodised salt in daily diet also helped to overcome various diseases and

disorders in human beings including goiter, dwarfness, miscarriages, mental retardation, and physical growth.

Declaring iodine deficiency a major public health problem in the country,

they urged the need for true implementation of relevant laws regarding production and sale of non-iodised salt.