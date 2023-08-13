PTI leader’s minor son ‘detained’ for four hours

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained the 15-year-old son of former Khyber Pakhtun- khwa senior minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mohammad Atif Khan at the Bacha Khan International Airport and freed him after four hours of investigation.

Mohammad Wasey, 15, who is a student, was returning home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he was detained at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

“They detained him at the airport and interrogated him for two hours. He was then taken to the FIA Headquarters in Hayatabad where they held him for another two hours,” Mohammad Atif Khan told The News from an undisclosed location.

The police raided the residence of Atif Khan in Mardan several times, but could not find him as he had been in hiding for quite some time. He said his son was a student and had nothing to do with politics.

Atif Khan said the FIA staff freed his son after four hours of questioning but didn’t return his passport.

“I think this is not a good idea to harass and victimise family members of the politicians no matter what political party they represent,” he opined.