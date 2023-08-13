Shakai sit-in ends after talks

WANA: The protesters in Shakai valley of Lower South Waziristan on Saturday ended the sit-in after three days after the district administration officials held successful talks with them.

The residents of Shakai had been protesting against the suspension of the 3G/4G internet service in their area.

Assistant Commissioner, Wana, Yasir Salman Kundi and District Police Officer (DPO) Farmanullah visited Shakai, where they held successful negotiations with the organizers of the sit-in, convincing them to end the protest.

It may be recalled that the residents of Shakai had been staging the sit-in demanding the restoration of 3G/4G internet service.

DPO Farmanullah and AC Wana Yasir Salman told the participants of the sit-in that they were aware of the unavailability of internet, but the government had disconnected it due to security concerns.

The officials told the protesters that the cellular network had been made functional while the administration would try to restore the 3G/4G service and ensure the provision of broadband.