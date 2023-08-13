Three day festival kicks off with paragliding in Orakzai

KALAYA: The three-day festival kicked off with thrilling paragliding activities by men and women pilots to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner at the scenic tourist spot in Samana area in Orakzai tribal district on Saturday.

The local residents and a large number of tourists and visitors, including men, women, youth and children have come to the area to enjoy various activities at the

festival.

Strict security arrangements were in place at the festival to thwart any untoward incident at the happiest occasion.

The elders, including Habibullah, Noorman Shah and others said that Samana was one of the beautiful tourist hill stations in Orakzai tribal district, inviting people from across the country to visit the area and enjoy the natural beauty.

The 234 Wing of the Orakzai Scouts, the paramilitary wing of Pakistan Army, have made arrangements for the festival.

Over 50 national and international men and women paragliding pilots from across the country participated in the paragliding on the first day of the mega event.

District Police Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan Tanoli said that stringent security had been made for the event, adding that tourists and visitors should enjoy the festival without any fear.

Paragliding Club in-charge Brig (r) Ali Gohar said that Samana was one of the best sites at the national level for paragliding.

He said that peace had been restored and now national level paragliding competitions were being organised, which would help promote tourism in the area.

The festival is also showcasing cultural and traditional food stalls besides paragliding and other entertaining activities. The organizers have also installed tents to facilitate tourists and visitors during the festival.

The local residents said that the festival would help promote tourism, which is a good omen for people of the area. Samana is a tourist hill station, which is 6762 feet above the sea level.