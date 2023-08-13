Restoration of export cargo train demanded

PESHAWAR: Demanding restoration of export cargo train from Peshawar to Karachi, the Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Railways and Dryport on Saturday called for taking pragmatic steps to fully functionalise the Azakhel dry port, speeding up goods clearing process and lifting restriction on loose cargo.

The demands were made at a meeting of the SCCI’s standing committee on railways and dry port at the chamber’s house here by Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, the chairman of the committee, presided over the meeting.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi apprised the business community reservations regarding lack of facilities at Azakhel dry port.

He said Azakhel dry port was established on 28 acres of land at a cost Rs600 million and it has lost its importance owing to lack of facilities. “The business community has faced great hardship because of dual checking and clearing goods consignments, de-stuffing and payment of demurrage charges and slow process of export cargo trucks,” he added.

Sarhadi demanded the resumption of export cargo trains from Peshawar to Karachi. He also called for revival of goods in transit to Afghanistan (GITA) service. Pakistan Railways had played a pivotal role in both cargo and passenger traveling, he added.

He, however, maintained that service of passenger trains had been reduced from Peshawar. The City Railway booking agency, he said, had also been closed in the provincial capital, which was facilitating the passenger for travelling on trains from Peshawar to Karachi. He said the Railways Advisory Committee was established to take decisions with consent of the business community.

The committee chairman demanded the clearing of export goods trucks under a one-window operation to speed the export process.

The SCCI’s standing committee on carpet export, Mazharul Haq, apprised the meeting issues of the business community elaborately.