CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry at a meeting on Saturday reviewed preparations for the 76th Independence Day.

Relevant administrative secretaries and other officials attended the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners joined through video link, said a handout.

The chief secretary stated that Independence Day would be celebrated with great zeal and fervor this year as well. He asked the authorities to display national flags on government buildings and illuminate them with colourful lights. “Flag-hoisting ceremonies, rallies, sports events and other activities should be organized at divisional headquarters and districts across the province,” he added. Likewise, educational institutions should conduct speech competitions, national songs and tableaus in connection with independence. The CS also ordered to finalise foolproof security arrangements and preparations for the special national day. Meanwhile, the Azadi Sports Gala organised by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formally kicked off at the Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar.