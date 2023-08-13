Traffic plan devised for independence day

Islamabad : In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has made a specialised traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety across the city.

With the participation of 550 officers and personnel assigned to special duty, the police have taken measures to curb traffic violations and illegal entry into Islamabad.

Under the guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer’s directives, a dedicated traffic strategy has been devised.

This plan includes the deployment of a substantial workforce, comprising 550 officers and personnel.

Among these, Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 22 inspectors have been assigned duties.

To maintain order and security on the roads during the celebrations on August 13 and 14, special squads have been formed.

These squads will be stationed at key locations throughout the city and equipped with roadblocks.

The primary focus is to crack down on violations such as one-wheeling on motorcycles, vehicles with tinted windows, reckless driving, and those with noisy silencers.