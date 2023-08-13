JI convention calls for a prosperous Pakistan through effort, unity

Islamabad A grand women's convention organized by the Women's Circle of Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad brought together distinguished women and students from various sectors of Islamabad. The event featured addresses by Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq and Secretary General of the Jamaat-e-Islami Women's Circle Dardana Siddiqui, among others.

Amir Siraj-ul-Haq emphasized the need for hard work and effort to achieve a prosperous Pakistan, stating that prayers alone are insufficient. He urged attendees to support Jamaat-e-Islami's initiatives, promising rights to inheritance, free education, and separate educational institutions. He highlighted the party's successes in KPK as evidence of its capable leadership.

Dardana Siddiqui, while addressing the convention, stressed the importance of Islam as the source of salvation. She pointed out economic, political, and social corruption in Pakistan, linking the usurious economic system to cultural and societal degradation. She encouraged youth not to lose hope but to rely on Allah's blessings, moving forward with competent and honest leadership.

Various other speakers also shared their insights and goals, including the desire for women's education, inheritance rights, separate universities, and women-focused transport. The convention advocated for interest-free loans for women to start their businesses, highlighting the party's commitment to economic empowerment.

The event also saw criticism of previous governments, with calls for a corruption-free Pakistan through the democratic principles of Jamaat-e-Islami. Prominent figures including Deputy Secretary General Humira Tariq, Nazim of North Punjab Province Samina Ehsan, and former MNA Ayesha Syed were among the attendees.

With a focus on unity, hard work, and the principles of Islam, the Jamaat-e-Islami convention conveyed a vision of a prosperous Pakistan achieved through collective effort and principled leadership.