Daily-wage teachers asked to resume duty

Islamabad : The education ministry has asked the daily-wage teachers of Islamabad's government model colleges to forget about the verbal orders of the Federal Directorate of Education for their removal, and resume duty on Tuesday (August 15).

The development came during a meeting between the representatives of over 300 temp teachers and Joint Secretary of the federal education ministry and acting director-general of the Federal Directorate of Education Amjad Ahmad and additional secretary (admin) at the ministry Hameed Khan Niazi at the Pak Secretariat.

The officials insisted that verbal orders had no value under the law, so the teachers should ignore them and go to work.

They said daily wagers should submit regularisation applications along with the relevant documents to the FDE for consideration.

The teachers both men and women went to the Pak Secretariat, which houses the education ministry like other ministries, in large numbers.

They insisted that acting FDE director (model colleges, Associate Professor Aftab Tariq, who is the principal of the F-7/3 College, called the principals of all Islamabad Model College on August 10 and asked them to lay off all daily-wage teachers totalling more than 300 as the FDE had no funds to pay them wages.

The teachers claimed that the education ministry had reserved 12 months funds for their salary and even if the FDE required more money, the supplementary grant could be used for the purpose after December.

They also said the court had already stopped authorities from laying off the FDE's daily wagers through a stay order.

The teachers said majority of the principals told director Aftab Tariq that the sudden removal of teachers in such a large number would cause learning losses to students, but he remained adamant and asked them to follow his "verbal" orders.