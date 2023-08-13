Senior teachers seek justice in postings

Islamabad : Senior educators from various colleges of the capital have raised their voices against what they perceive as an unjust practice of appointing junior colleagues to the positions of principals, bypassing more senior and experienced professors.

The demand for rectification comes in the wake of recent promotions by the Central Selection Board (CSB) and amidst allegations of favouritism and erosion of respect within the teaching community.

Senior educators, expressing their concerns anonymously, have highlighted instances where junior colleagues have been appointed as principals, overlooking their more senior counterparts.

A female Associate Professor, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed to APP that several Islamabad Model Colleges for Girls (IMCG), including IMCG, Margala (F-7/4); IMCG, G-10/2; IMCG, F-10/2, and IMCG, F-7/4, have seen appointments of junior Associate Professors as Principals, raising questions about the seniority-based selection process.

The post of professor/principal (BPS-20) at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls (Margala), F-7/4 is currently held by a junior associate professor of BPS-19.

Similarly, a BPS-20 professor is working as principal on a BPS-19 post at Islamabad Model College of Commerce for Girls (F-10/3) and drawing salary from IMCG, F-10/2, while her junior associate professor of BPS-19 occupies the BPS-20 (principal) position at IMCG, F-10/2, raising concerns among senior educators.

A male associate professor while talking to APP pointed out that over the past three years, a disheartening trend had emerged where dozens of junior associate professors were appointed as principals in different boys’' colleges, too.

This has not only demoralised senior professors but also impacted the overall morale within the teaching community.

This disheartening situation, where seniors find themselves working under juniors, has become a matter for concern, he added.

The recent elevation of four associate professors to the ranks of professors (BPS-20) by the CSB has ignited hope for rectification of disordered seniority.

Educators are urging a reconsideration of the appointments and a realignment of the hierarchy to reflect seniority and stature.

They propose that the newly elevated professors be placed in big colleges, replacing junior principals in institutions such as IMCG, F-7/4 (Margala); IMCG, G-10/2; IMCG, F-10/2, and IMCG; F-7/4.

Teachers urged the newly appointed Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Amjad Ahmed, to intervene and address the alleged wrongdoing of the past.

They advocated for a transparent and seniority-based selection process for future appointments of principals, with the hope that rectifying these issues will restore due respect for senior professors and enhance the efficiency and functioning of the colleges.