Another 16 test positive for dengue from Pindi taking tally to 67

Rawalpindi : Confirmation of as many as 16 individuals positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district in the one week has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the district to 67 and the continuous rise in the number of cases hints that the infection may hit population with severity in the coming days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that as many as 20 dengue fever patients including 10 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in the district for management of the disease.

According to health experts, the situation may turn alarming here in this region of the country in the next few days as the weather in the region is highly suitable for growth of dengue fever vector, mosquitoes ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’. It is also important to mention that over 80 confirmed cases of dengue fever have so far been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Of the 16 dengue fever cases reported from Rawalpindi in the last one week, from August 6 to 12, five have been reported from the areas falling in the jurisdiction of Chaklala Cantonment Board, four from Potohar Town (peri-urban) areas and another five from areas in Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi.

Health experts believe that the population in this region of the country may have to face a severe outbreak of the infection in the coming days because of consistent increase in the number of confirmed patients, rise in temperature, repeated rains and humidity. The confirmation of greater number of patients from a region increases the chances of spread of dengue fever.

According to experts, there is a need to take preventive measures more seriously both by the community and the concerned government authorities to avoid dengue fever outbreak. It is also alarming that the recent rain spells have already created countless breeding sites for mosquitoes and the health departments in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have also been finding larvae of dengue fever vector in abundance in the region.

Experts say that the situation has already become alarming and to avoid an expected severe outbreak of the infection, individuals have to play a vital role. By avoiding contact with mosquitoes, individuals can play their role in controlling spread of the infection.