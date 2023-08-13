Fake law enforcement official held

Rawalpindi: Police claimed to have arrested a man pretending to be as a law enforcement officer here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police during snap checking held a man as named Azmat Rasheed on suspicious behaviour.

During the investigation, he posed himself as a law enforcement officer. A case has been registered against the fake officer in the Sadiqabad police station.

SP (Rawal) appreciated the performance of the police team and said those who take the law into their hands do not deserve any concession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have also arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possessions. Police have arrested all of them from different areas of the city.