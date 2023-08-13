‘JI to protect minorities’ rights’

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer and head of JI’s Political Affairs Committee, Liaqat Baloch, said after coming to power JI will provide complete protection to legal rights and dignity of life and property to the minorities.

He was addressing a meeting with a delegation of Christian community, which called on him led by Christian leader Zahid Masih at Mansoorah on Saturday. Baloch said JI will ensure the sanctity of the worship places and freedom to all minorities in their rituals as required by Islamic law.

Addressing the meetings with other delegations, Baloch said the coalition government of PDM and PPP has taken the whole country by a storm of inflation, increasing the prices of basic needs to the sky in 16 months, making life a torment for the common poor man. He said petrol was raised from Rs149 to Rs275, Diesel Rs146 to Rs273, USD Rs181 to Rs295, Sugar Rs82 to Rs152, Flour Rs62 to Rs155, Rice Rs220 to Rs390 per kg, Ghee Rs410 to Rs620 per kg, electricity unit Rs14 to Rs48, LPG cylinder from Rs1850 to Rs2890.