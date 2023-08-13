 
close
Sunday August 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

13,000 cops to perform security duty on I-Day

By Our Correspondent
August 13, 2023

LAHORE : Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to ensure the peaceful conduct of Independence Day. As per DIG Operations, strict legal action will be taken against those who are found involved in questionable activities at public places. At least 13,000 officers and jawans will be deputed to maintain law and order. Additional personnel will be deployed to prevent vandalism. Full security will be provided to families coming to parks, recreation centres and other public places.